media release: Part of Madison Comedy Week at Comedy on State

If you love The Mic on State, you’ll love this suped-up festival edition: The Show on State!

Just like the beloved Wednesday night format, this showcase features a fast-paced lineup of stand-up comics—only this time, it’s packed with some of the best comedians in town for Madison Comedy Week. Catch a mix of rising stars, surprise drop-ins, and festival favorites, all doing short sets to give you a taste of what they’ve got.

Come see your favorite comics in action, and find out where you can catch their full sets later in the week!

$5 at the door — cash only, no reservations. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 8:00 PM. Seating is first come first serve.