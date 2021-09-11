Shred Event
to
media release:
Protect Your Privacy at Our Shred Event!
Saturday, September 11 | 9–11AM
228 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie
- You may bring up to three boxes of paper or three bags of paper equaling 50 lbs. total.
- All material must be paper products only. You do not need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands.
- Please do not bring any media such as CDs, floppy discs, tapes or credit cards to shred.
For every 200 lbs. of paper shredded, a tree is still standing today.
All shredded material is taken to the Pelliteri Kipp Street Recycling Center. They bale the shredded material and it’s taken to a paper mill factory in Wisconsin where it is recycled into paper products, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissue!
Questions? Please contact us!
