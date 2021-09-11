media release:

Protect Your Privacy at Our Shred Event!

Saturday, September 11 | 9–11AM

228 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie

You may bring up to three boxes of paper or three bags of paper equaling 50 lbs. total.

All material must be paper products only. You do not need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands.

Please do not bring any media such as CDs, floppy discs, tapes or credit cards to shred.

For every 200 lbs. of paper shredded, a tree is still standing today.

All shredded material is taken to the Pelliteri Kipp Street Recycling Center. They bale the shredded material and it’s taken to a paper mill factory in Wisconsin where it is recycled into paper products, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissue!

