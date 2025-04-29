Shred Event

to

Stark Company Realtors-East 4509 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716-1205

media release; Shred Events are free to the public but are limited in quantity per person to up to three small boxes or five paper grocery bags or fifty pounds of paper.

Paper products only (except for rubber bands, staples, and paper clips, which do not need to be removed). No three-ring binders, hanging file folders, credit cards, plastics, media items (CDs, tapes, x-rays, etc.), photos, or other non-paper products.

Info

Stark Company Realtors-East 4509 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716-1205
Special Interests
608-957-3136
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shred Event - 2025-04-29 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shred Event - 2025-04-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shred Event - 2025-04-29 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shred Event - 2025-04-29 15:00:00 ical