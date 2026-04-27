Shred-Fest

media release: A common question we get here in the Madison Streets Division is about document shredding events. With that in mind, we are letting you all know about this upcoming event.

Please feel free to share this widely with your friends and colleagues on your social media channels.

On Saturday May 2, 2026, from 9am to 11am, at Lincoln Elementary (909 Sequoia Trail) there will be a free shredding event being held by the Madison Credit Union.

You can bring up to 50 pounds of shreddable paper per person to shred for free.

This is also a River Food Pantry donation event, so if you are bringing a stash of old documents to be shredded, consider bringing something to donate to the pantry as well.

For more details about the event, go to the Madison Credit Union website.

How do you recycle shredded paper at home?

For the folks that DIY the document shredding, we also get asked quite often about how to recycle shredded paper. The rules for this one are a little weird.

Shredded paper must be in a bag you can see through. The bags must be tied shut tightly. And the bags of shredded paper should be no larger than a basketball. Then it goes right into the green recycling cart.

Why the size restriction? We get asked this a lot, especially by people who already made a huge bag of shredded paper and really really don't want to re-bag it (or invent a time machine to stop themselves from making that huge bag of shredded paper).

The reason why size matters (and why the see-through bag matters) has to do with how your recyclables are sorted. You can watch how your recycling is sorted by Pellitteri on YouTube.

The first step in the recycling sorting process is something called "the metering wheel," which functions kind of like a giant paddle wheel from an old-timey steamboat.

That paddle wheel device feeds a steady stream of recyclables onto a conveyor for people and machines to sort.

If you put in bags of shredded paper larger than basketball, chances are the paddles from the wheel will rip open those bags and it will scatter the shreds of paper all over the place. And it will get into spots where paper should not be (like the recyclable glass).

If you put shredded paper into small bags that people can see into, it will likely survive the paddling to go upstream onto the conveyor for the people plucking out bags of shredded paper.

The people see the clear bag of shredded paper, and grab it by hand so it can be recycled with other mixed papers. If they can't see what's in the bag, then they have to assume it's trash and it's plucked out for the landfill.

This May shredfest is not the only shred event coming up.

There are many free shred events in our area each year. Just on the Pellitteri shredding website, they list 12 events. And they aren't the only ones that do secure / confidential document shredding in Madison - so there's probably more coming up.

Keep an eye out for other free shredding events as others may pop up.

And if you remain worried about document security, there is something called the National Association of Information Destruction that offers certifications. You can check their website to learn more about that certification and then check if the provider you would like to work with is certified through that organization.

And, we should note, if none of the events you find align with your schedule, perhaps your place of employment, your bank (or credit union), church, community center, or neighborhood association could also organize a document shredding event, too.

Thanks for all your time an attention. And happy shredding!

Bryan Johnson

Recycling Coordinator