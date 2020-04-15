Shredding with SAIL

press release: Presented by: Brian Johnson, Madison Recycling Coordinator.

Brian will focus specifically on the shredding of sensitive documents and can answer more general questions about the Madison recycling program. He will also have copies of the Recyclopedia to give attendees. A document shredding truck will be parked in the circle drive up.

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, April 15

Oakwood Village, 6205 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, Wisc.

Free/No Charge

Contact: https://www.rsvpdane.org/ programs/16-program-info/56- local-triad-events-2019, mthomsen@rsvpdane.org