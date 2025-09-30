6 pm on 4/9-10 and noon & 4 pm, 4/11.

media release: Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical KIDS, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

Shrek Kids is a family friendly production and is approximately 30 minutes in length. It features a cast of 2nd-5th graders.