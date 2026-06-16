media release:

We asked for your movie requests and have answered. For the conclusion of our movie watching season, we will show Shrek.

A green ogre living a life of solitude in a far away swamp, Shrek is suddenly invaded by a horde of fairy tale characters, such as the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs, all refugees of their homes who have been shunned by the evil Lord Farquaad. Shrek decides to offer Lord Farquaad a deal; he will rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona , who is intended to be Farquaad's bride, in exchange for peace and quiet at his swamp.

Our golf programs are proudly brought to you in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation, supporting recreation and accessibility in our parks. 💚 Please consider making a donation to help further our mission and keep programs like these accessible to everyone in our community.

Movies at The Glen are free for everyone. A special thank you to Jason Mascitti of Thrivent Financial Advisors for his generous support of our movie programs. Your commitment helps make these community events possible!

Looking for ways to get involved? We’d love to have you join us!

⛳ Be a Putting Green Monitor and help keep our greens in excellent condition while supporting a great community program.

🎨 Love crafts and working with kids? Help children create something special at our arts & crafts table on the patio!

Volunteering is a fun way to give back, meet others, and support programs.

Yard Games: 4:00pm

Movie: Shrek (2001) PG 1h 30m

Showtime: 5:00pm