Shrek the Musical

Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

media release: Once upon a time, in a swamp far, far away lived a big, green and not-so-mean ogre named Shrek. Get ready for a wild ride as this unlikely hero sets off on a quest with a chatty Donkey and a princess who's not your typical damsel in distress. It's the uproarious stage adventure inspired by the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, guaranteed to have you laughing all the way to the happily ever after!