Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Penguin Project production by young performers, 7 pm on 6/21-22 and 2 pm, 6/23. $20 ($15 ages 18 & under).

media release: Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as everyone's favorite ogre takes center stage once again in the Penguin Project of SPCT's uproarious production of Shrek the Musical JR.

This lively stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and the sensational Broadway musical, is not just a reimagining of a classic tale – it's a celebration of the boundless potential within each unique individual.

In this rendition, our exceptional cast consists entirely of young actors with special needs and differing abilities, who are joined onstage by peer mentors, proving that the magic of theatre knows no boundaries.

Join Shrek and a cast of fairy-tale misfits on a journey to rescue a princess and discover the true meaning of acceptance. Shrek the Musical JR. is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

​ Don't miss the laughter, the love, and the magic that unfolds on our stage, where dreams take flight in the most extraordinary ways.

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the Book by William Steig