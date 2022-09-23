Shrek: The Musical

Mercury Players Theatre & OUT!Cast Theatre, 9/23-10/8, Bartell Theatre at 8 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays (4 pm on 10/8) and 4 pm Sundays. $30 ($15 ages 16 & under).

media release: Live on Stage! The pop culture Broadway musical comedy invades the Bartell Theatre in a family-friendly fantasy production. Join the famous grumpy ogre, a wise-cracking donkey, and a princess who’s no damsel in distress. Add in a love-struck dragon and a villain with a tiny issue, and you have a magic formula for songs and comedy for all ages.

A Co-Production of Mercury Players Theatre and OUT!Cast Theatre

Performed on the Drury Stage

All audience members age 5+ must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo of it on your smartphone) No exceptions.

Should this performance need to be cancelled or rescheduled due to public health concerns, you will be notified via email. Check the Bartell website for up-to-date show info.

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire; music by Jeanine Tesori. Co-Directed by Brandon Hartman and Steve Noll. Musical Direction by Lizzie Haller; choreography by Heidi Hakseth.