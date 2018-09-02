ShrekFest
James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us in 2018 for 3GI's Annual Celebration of Love and Life! Shrekfest is an outdoor screening of the 2001 masterpiece that takes place every Labor Day Weekend in Madison, Wisconsin. You and your friends will enjoy our Shrek-tastic refreshments and games, including the infamous onion eating contest!
Info
Kids & Family, Special Events
Movies