The Shruggers, The Broken Boards

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The Shruggers are a psychedelic rock band from Madison, WI, playing mostly original music and known for their captivating space jams and high-energy performances. They blend creative rhythms and catchy riffs that keep audiences moving. Each show offers a unique experience, inviting fans to dive into their dynamic soundscapes and enjoy the magic of live music.

Closing the night is The Broken Boards, a fun guitar-based Surf/Instrumental Band from Madison, WI playing originals and covers.

