Shrunken Head Sculpting

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join MCM to get ready for Halloween by crafting a spooky shrunken head sculpture! We will be using apples that have been soaked in salt and vinegar and left to dry for a day. The reaction of these materials causes the apple to shrink, providing the perfect material to use in creating a shriveled head Halloween work of art. This event is a drop-in program and free with museum admission

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-6445
