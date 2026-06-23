Si yo tuviera una púa (Finding Your Voice with Courage and Care)

media release: (English below)

La Biblioteca de Lakeview tendrá una serie de cuentacuentos dirigidos por la autora bilingüe Samira Álvarez Gretzinger, todos serán en inglés y español con un énfasis en educación emocional. Todos los eventos son gratuitos, no tienen cupo limite ni requiere registrarse.

Las familias conocerán a Pepincho, un personaje adorable que se encuentra con distintos animales en su camino, abriendo conversaciones sobre la amistad, las emociones, la asertividad y cómo usar nuestra voz con valentía y amabilidad a través de cuentos y actividades prácticas e interactivas.

The Lakeview Library will host a series of storytelling sessions led by bilingual author Samira Álvarez Gretzinger. All sessions will be in English and Spanish, with an emphasis on emotional education. All events are free, have no capacity limits, and do not require registration.

Families will meet Pepincho, an adorable character who encounters many different animals along his journey, opening conversations about friendship, emotions, assertiveness, and learning how to use our voices with kindness and courage through storytelling and interactive hands-on activities.