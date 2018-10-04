Sick Thoughts, Trampoline Team, Scruggz, According to What

press release: TRAMPOLINE TEAM RETURNS along with finland via nola crazed punk SICK THOUGHTS and brand new locals SCRUGGZ

SICK THOUGHTS

https://sick-thoughts.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sick.thoughts.rnr/

new record due this fall on legendary garage/punk label GONER RECORDS Sick Thoughts is the brainchild of wild child Drew Owens makin and bangin out countless releases of raw unhinged RnR. with the sickest backing band...

TRAMPOLINE TEAM

https://trampolineteam.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/trampolineteamm/

the midwest's favorite speed punks bustin out of New Orleans are BACK. "Make It Faster" is not only the title of their last full length, but also their mantra. One of the best punk bands goin

SCRUGGZ

first show! (last show?) come witness the union of T (fire heads, proud parents, the hussy) and JJJ (wood chickens, westernwhere). noisey, sludgey, heavy, here in a second gone in a flash

ACCORDING TO WHAT

https://accordingtowhat.bandcamp.com/releases

https://www.facebook.com/accrdingtowhat/

local twee punk all stars! loud, jangly and charging hittin all the feels

AS ALWAYS

FREE

21+

10PM