Sick Thoughts, Trampoline Team, Scruggz, According to What
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: TRAMPOLINE TEAM RETURNS along with finland via nola crazed punk SICK THOUGHTS and brand new locals SCRUGGZ
SICK THOUGHTS
https://sick-thoughts.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/sick.thoughts.rnr/
new record due this fall on legendary garage/punk label GONER RECORDS Sick Thoughts is the brainchild of wild child Drew Owens makin and bangin out countless releases of raw unhinged RnR. with the sickest backing band...
TRAMPOLINE TEAM
https://trampolineteam.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/trampolineteamm/
the midwest's favorite speed punks bustin out of New Orleans are BACK. "Make It Faster" is not only the title of their last full length, but also their mantra. One of the best punk bands goin
SCRUGGZ
first show! (last show?) come witness the union of T (fire heads, proud parents, the hussy) and JJJ (wood chickens, westernwhere). noisey, sludgey, heavy, here in a second gone in a flash
ACCORDING TO WHAT
https://accordingtowhat.bandcamp.com/releases
https://www.facebook.com/accrdingtowhat/
local twee punk all stars! loud, jangly and charging hittin all the feels
AS ALWAYS
FREE
21+
10PM