Sickle Cell Blood Drive

press release: Many sickle cell patients depend on regular blood transfusions from African American blood donors to treat the effects of the disease. But, the number of African Americans donating blood with the American Red Cross has dropped by more than half due to COVID-19. Donations are needed now to help ensure treatments continue uninterrupted.

As part of this drive, the Red Cross is offering all who donate at the

Urban League on July 9 testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

Register here (use code MadisonSickleCell): https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or call 1-800-733-2767.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org, cruzrojaamericana.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.