ONLINE: Sid Meier

press release: Games, according to Meier’s notable definition, are “fundamentally comprised . . . of a series of interesting decisions,” and Sid Meier's Memoir! might best be described as the story of his own “interesting decisions.” Sid Meier will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss these decisions with David Gagnon, Director of Field Day Lab. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-sid-meiers-memoir. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.