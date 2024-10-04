Side Quest, Kowalski/Stier

media release: DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets sliding scale $5-$10.

ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Launching from Madison’s vibrant mothership of contemporary free improvisation that is Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythm Orchestra comes a tiny space probe on a side quest mission to extract new and exhilarating sound and ideas from the Great Cosmos. The aptly named Side Quest Duo is the improvisational pairing of Anders Svanoe (baritone saxophone) and Tony Catania (tenor saxophone) that invites all listeners to embark on a musical journey marked by spontaneous and innovative improvisation.

https://anderssvanoe.bandcamp.com/

https://tonycatania.bandcamp.com/music

Aden Stier & Jordan Kowalski are a traditional avant garde duo, exploring improvisation centered on music and the body.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.