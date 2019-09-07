Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival

press release: Saturday September 7, noon-5:00PM. Rain or Shine! Join us for an afternoon of fun with local vendors, artists and observers! Watch local artists create beautiful chalk works on our patio sidewalk off of East Washington Ave. and help us pick the best local chalk artist to win an awesome prize package.

~BROWSE local arts and crafts for sale by local vendors from 12-5PM

~FREE Face painting by Antsy Pants Paints Face Painting and Body Art

If mother nature decides to grace us with showers the artists will be moved to the side patio under our large awning!

ARTISTS:

~ Each artist and vendor will be given a free pint of Tangent beer for participating. Contact marketing@tangentmadison.com to reserve your square! You must reserve your square by Sept. 1 (squares are limited) All skill levels welcome! Supplies are limited so please bring your own art supplies.

~Judging will take place at 4:30PM. 1st PLACE: Wins a FREE happy hour party for up to 20 people including beer/cocktails and apps! 2nd & 3rd PLACE: Wins choice of Gift card!