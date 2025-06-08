media release: The SidewinderZ, with Gene Garrison on Vocals, Jon Keppen on Guitar/Vocals, Steve Keppen on Drums, Jimmy Korn on Bass, and “Cleveland” Steve Horvath on Harmonica, are a Blues-Rock band from the Milwaukee Metro area that formed in 2019. They have shared the stage with national acts such as Charlie Musselwhite, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Ana Popovic, Joanna Connor, Altered Five Blues Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Ivy Ford Band, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, Duke Robillard and Sue Foley.