Siempre Aprendiendo Mural Unveiling

media release: Siempre Aprendiendo translated from Spanish means “always learning.” This installation showcases how education can nourish us all. While the hummingbirds fly from flower to flower in search of nectar, the birds are fed by the knowledge found within the flowers. The artist’s figurative form, flowers, and animals are artfully presented in this beautiful and brightly layered floating mural. This expressive public art project integrates visual art, music, and nature together for a multi-sensory experience to the viewer.

This art supports inclusivity and diversity in a rapidly changing neighborhood two minutes from the new Madison Market opening soon. Enjoy this new green space destination featuring art, music, and nature. The newly planted greenspace garden was completed with community volunteer support and the species are to attract pollinators to this friendly garden space.

Join us for the opening to see this stunning new mural installation!

Light refreshments will be served and recipe cards will be provided featuring a special drink recipe which is the artist's favorite drink.

Art projects will be available on-site for kids and adults to paint and color bookmarks and custom artist designed coloring book pages.

Note in the event of inclement weather this workshop will be rescheduled for Sunday 6/1 at 1:00 PM.