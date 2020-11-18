ONLINE: Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter Awards Celebration

press release: We’re hosting a celebration! Join us as we honor our 2020 chapter award winners for their outstanding service and accomplishments on behalf of Wisconsin’s environment. Hear the inspiring stories behind this year’s selections, from new activists to long-time leaders. Join with fellow Sierrans as we congratulate the winners and take time to celebrate all that we’ve achieved together, even in the midst of a very challenging time. All are invited to this free, online event. Reserve your spot today!

This year's winners are:

Laura Lane will receive the New Activist Award. Laura may be a new activist but her contributions are widespread and her enthusiasm is inspirational. In addition to her leadership on our Beyond Coal Team, she serves on the chapter Executive Committee, Fundraising Committee and Equity Committee. She and her daughter are also frequent participants in our monthly volunteer nights. Behind her dedication and passion to stop climate change is her desire to create a better world for her children.

The chapter's Forests and Public Lands Team will receive the Wildflower Award. The Wildflower is given to leaders within the chapter who exemplify all that is wonderful in the environment and the club. This team has done that with impressive enthusiasm and creativity, not only launching new campaigns around the Every Kid Outdoors pass, but also successfully advocating for forest protections that will make a difference for decades to come. They also launched the Chapter’s book club, kicking it off with The Overstory, a novel by Richard Powers about nine Americans whose unique experiences with trees brings them together to address the destruction of forests.

Søren Warland will be recognized with the Wildflower Award. Søren has made significant contributions to the Beyond Coal Team. In the past year he has facilitated several meetings, led a training for team members on how to interact with the press, and authored several proposals to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and helped organize a webinar on the impacts of burning coal on health. Søren’s teaching skills and willingness to share his considerable knowledge and talents with others has benefited the entire organization.

Barbara Richards will receive the 2020 Merit Award for being a consistent leader in the environmental movement. Barb is a founding member of the Milwaukee Equity and Climate Alliance and represented Sierra Club on the Milwaukee City-County Taskforce on Climate and Economic Equity. She was editor of the Great Waters Group newsletter and spearheaded multiple local initiatives. Known for her positive attitude and tireless advocacy, Barb continues to make a difference on our Transportation Team.

Ronda Connor will receive the LD Rockwell Award for her contributions to our political program. Ronda spent countless hours during the 2020 election season working with the national Sierra Club Texting Team to get out the vote and helping people learn more about our endorsed candidates. In addition to sending hundreds of texts herself, Ronda helped recruit and train other members of the team. Beyond her leadership with the National Texting Team, Ronda is also active with the Four Lakes Group and with the Chapter through the Beyond Coal Campaign, by leading volunteer nights and texting trainings, and by participating on the Wisconsin texting team.

The League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties will be recognized with the Good Citizen Award for their ongoing efforts to protect the unique, pristine areas of northern Wisconsin. Historically, they have been involved in efforts to protect the area from destructive mining. Most recently, they have been a vital force in advocating for the protection of the area's waterways and wetlands from the proposed reroute of the Line 5 pipeline.

The Torchbearer Award will be presented to Chairman Michael Wiggins Jr. of The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for his dedication to the protection and conservation of water, land and wildlife. Chairman Wiggins has used his leadership position to thoughtfully and carefully consider environmental proposals that could impact Bad River members and the natural resources in the area. In recent years, this has led to tribal opposition of the proposed Penokee taconite mine and the Line 5 pipeline. Under his leadership, solar has been installed on tribal buildings and sustainable forestry practices have also been implemented.

The chapter’s highest award, the JJ & Pat Werner Award will be presented to Caryn Treiber, for her commitment to the goals and mission of the chapter. In addition to her role as chair of the Chippewa Valley Group, Caryn has served as a delegate to the chapter Executive Committee for many years, helping steer the strategic direction of the chapter. She has lent her time and talents to many issue campaigns and fundraising efforts, both locally and statewide. Caryn is always willing to step into any position and support any campaign that moves us towards a clean, just future. Whenever Caryn is in the room, it’s warmer, more welcoming, and friendlier.