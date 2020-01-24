Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter Open House

press release: Meet and greet with our new chapter director, Fri, Jan 24, 2020 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Sierra Club - John Muir Chapter Office, 754 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703, USA

Join the Sierra Club - John Muir (Wisconsin) Chapter for an open house at 5:30 pm on January 24, 2020. Enjoy good food, great company and a meet and greet with our new Chapter Director Elizabeth Ward. This is a great way to meet the Sierra Club family and learn more about how we work "behind the scenes."

Additional Directions: Our office is easily accessible by bus (Jenifer at Blount bus stop or E. Washington at Livingston bus stop). If driving, there is free street parking on Livingston and Blount Streets. The closest parking garage is a block away on Livingston St.