Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter Volunteer Appreciation Party

press release: Thank you for lending your time and talents to the Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter in 2017! Your efforts have made a difference and you are helping to make the world a better place. Volunteers like you are the foundation of the club and we’d like to say thank you with a special celebration.

Sierra Club volunteers are invited to a Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, for an inspirational afternoon of celebration, recognition and camaraderie. Activists, volunteers, members and friends from around the state will gather to enjoy light appetizers & refreshments. We’ll also be presenting our annual chapter awards in recognition of some of the great work being done here in Wisconsin. Please RSVP here or contact the chapter office for more details: john.muir.chapter@sierraclub. org.