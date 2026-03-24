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Sierra Club Parks Not Prisons Webinar

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media release:

Across the country, some of America’s most treasured landscapes, from Big Bend National Park to the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, are facing new threats from border wall construction, militarization, and proposals for detention facilities.

Join Sierra Club, frontline advocates, and legal experts for a conversation about what’s happening on the ground, the strategies we’re employing to fight back, and how you can help defend our communities and public lands.

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Environment, Politics & Activism
608-256-0565
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