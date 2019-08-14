RSVP for Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter Summer Celebration

press release: Join Four Lakes Sierra Club for a celebration of summer and the grassroots work of the Sierra Club in Wisconsin!

On Wednesday August 21, gather at The Cider Farm, 8216 Watts Rd. Madison (co-located with Brennan’s Cellars) for local food, good company and updates on the John Muir Chapter’s work. It’s been a busy year, so there is plenty to update you on. Tickets are available now. Please RSVP by August 14

Here are the details:

Date: Wednesday, August 21

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Cider Farm, 8216 Watts Rd., Madison

Cost: $50 per person

The Cider Farm Tasting Room opened in spring of 2019 and features a locally-sourced menu and hard cider pressed from their organic orchard, making it a fitting venue to gather in celebration of Sierra Club’s work.

Questions: call Chapter Coordinator Jacinda Tessmann at 608-256-0565.