Sierra Club-Wisconsin Chapter Awards Celebration

press release: Save the date for the 2022 Awards celebration! We hope to see you on Thursday, December 1st for this event. Every year, the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter recognizes some of our many wonderful volunteers and community leaders for their dedication, passion and leadership. We could not do our work alone, and celebrating our award winners is one of the best parts of our year. This virtual ceremony will allow us all to be together and celebrate these environmental leaders from across the state.

​​​​​​​More details, including this year's winners, coming soon!