Online
Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn
media release: What’s the alternative to factory farms? The Water Team has loads of questions, such as:
- What challenges might farmers face raising cattle on pastures?
- How do farmers get started with grazing and where can they get help?
- What are farmers' opinions on factory farming vs. grazing?
- Is grazing better for protecting our water and environment?
Jason Cavadini, the UW-Extension Grazing Outreach Specialist, is going to address questions like these along with other information on grazing coming up on March 10th at 12:30pm! Zoom in, bring your own lunch, and any questions you may have!
Info
Environment