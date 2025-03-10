Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn

media release: What’s the alternative to factory farms? The Water Team has loads of questions, such as:

What challenges might farmers face raising cattle on pastures?

How do farmers get started with grazing and where can they get help?

What are farmers' opinions on factory farming vs. grazing?

Is grazing better for protecting our water and environment?

Jason Cavadini, the UW-Extension Grazing Outreach Specialist, is going to address questions like these along with other information on grazing coming up on March 10th at 12:30pm! Zoom in, bring your own lunch, and any questions you may have!