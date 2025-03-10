Online

Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn

RSVP

media release: What’s the alternative to factory farms? The Water Team has loads of questions, such as: 

  • What challenges might farmers face raising cattle on pastures? 
  • How do farmers get started with grazing and where can they get help? 
  • What are farmers' opinions on factory farming vs. grazing? 
  • Is grazing better for protecting our water and environment? 

Jason Cavadini, the UW-Extension Grazing Outreach Specialist, is going to address questions like these along with other information on grazing coming up on March 10th at 12:30pm! Zoom in, bring your own lunch, and any questions you may have!

Info

Environment
608-256-0565
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn - 2025-03-10 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn - 2025-03-10 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn - 2025-03-10 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sierra Club-Wisconsin Lunch & Learn - 2025-03-10 12:30:00 ical