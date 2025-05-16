× Expand Bobbi Rich A close-up of Sierra Ferrell. Sierra Ferrell

media release: To begin February, Sierra Ferrell begins a busy weekend at the GRAMMY® Awards, where she is both a first-time nominee and the most-nominated roots artist of the year. She has just released a deluxe edition of Trail of Flowers: Rolling Stone's #1 Country & Americana Album of 2024, and the breakout LP that led to her winning Artist of The Year and Album of The Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, in addition to earning GRAMMY® nods for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance ("American Dreaming"), Best American Roots Song ("American Dreaming") and Best American Roots Performance ("Lighthouse").

Furthermore, Sierra Ferrell will celebrate the Grateful Dead with a special performance at MusiCares' Persons of the Year gala tonight, which is raising funds for wildfire recovery in Greater Los Angeles, as well as MusiCares' year-round programs supporting music professionals in need.

After selling out all of her shows in 2024, Sierra Ferrell has also just announced the next leg of her Shoot For The Moon Tour. Kicking off with Stagecoach in April, the US run will follow her Big Ass Stadium Tour with Post Malone and Jelly Roll, bringing her and her band to dozens of headline dates throughout 2025. Stops include NYC's Pier 17, numerous festival appearances, an already sold-out night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and more. Tickets for all performances are available now at sierraferrellmusic.com/tour.