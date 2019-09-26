Sierra Grand Opening

press release: Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer that delivers great savings on outdoor and active brands, will open its newest location in Madison, at Whitney Way and Odana Road on Thursday, September 26, at 8 a.m. Sierra offers great value on apparel, footwear, and gear for the whole family, both in stores and online. The grand opening event includes giveaways, music and more!

Also on September 26, T.J.Maxx, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will be relocating to Whitney Way and Odana Road. From fashion and accessories to jewelry, home, beauty, pet products, toys and more, shoppers can expect to find something for the entire family at the latest T.J.Maxx store.