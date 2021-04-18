ONLINE: Sifting and Winnowing and Film Burning: The Film UW Restricted

× Expand Images courtesy UW Archives Still images from previously suppressed hidden camera footage exposing housing discrimination in Madison, circa 1962.

media release: Join PBS Wisconsin, the UW Public History Project, and expert guests as we reveal never before seen footage exposing housing discrimination in 1962 Madison. The brainchild of then-Wisconsin NAACP president Lloyd Barbee and UW Extension filmmaker Stuart Hanisch, this collection of hidden camera footage was at first supported, then later legally restricted by the University of Wisconsin. Recently uncovered and unrestricted, this groundbreaking film will be shown and discussed by a panel of experts including Barbee’s children Daphne Barbee-Wooten and Rustam Barbee, YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell, and local historian Betty Banks. Join us to reveal and reflect on Madison’s hidden housing history on Sunday, April 18, at 6:00 pm.

