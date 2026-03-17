RSVP for Sifting and Winnowing Science and Technology Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: The Holtz Center turns 25

Join us for a two-day symposium celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Robert F. and Jean E. Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies, to be held April 30–May 1, 2026 at the Pyle Center on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. The anniversary provides an ideal moment to gather for conversation about science and technology studies (STS) and its relevance to pressing contemporary questions about the relationships among science, technology, higher education, and public life.

The symposium invites participants to reflect on the diverse ways STS perspectives can help make sense of changing social, political, and institutional contexts, while also attending to the local histories and broader institutional and political settings in which this work unfolds. Through a series of panels and discussions, the program aims to create space for dialogue and exchange across disciplines, and for reflection on both the past and the possible futures of STS research and education at UW-Madison and beyond.

Please register by April 15 at the following link: https://forms.gle/SDEQ8GWiHLB9HvQU9

Symposium Program at a Glance

Opening remarks and panel followed by reception on April 30, 4:00-6:30 PM

Lunch keynote by Prof. Banu Subramaniam on May 1, Noon-1:30 PM

Panels on the pasts, presents and futures of STS on May 1, 9 AM-5 PM

For questions about the symposium, please contact Zhe Yu Lee. Email: zlee27@wisc.edu