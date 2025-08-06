media release: The village of McFarland is conducting a corridor traffic study of Siggelkow Road from Erling Avenue to County Highway AB. The study will evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, roadway and intersection geometrics, access, and multimodal accommodations along the roadway, and recommend solutions to address current and anticipated corridor deficiencies.

A public information meeting regarding the ongoing Siggelkow Road traffic study will be held on Wednesday August 6, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at the McFarland Municipal Center, located at 5915 Milwaukee St. This will be the second of three public information meetings held by the Village to help keep the community informed and provide opportunities for community feedback.

This study is being conducted to evaluate a number of factors that can either contribute to or help alleviate traffic congestion, safety issues, or inaccessibility. Once the study is complete, the final report will offer recommended solutions to address current and anticipated roadway issues and deficiencies along the Siggelkow Road corridor from Erling Avenue to County Highway AB.

The first public information meeting on this project was held on May 7 and included a presentation on initial study findings. At the upcoming August 6 meeting, the Village’s traffic engineering consultant will present updates on the progress of ongoing study analysis. Following the presentation, attendees will be able to review and interact with hands-on maps and exhibits that illustrate some ideas for possible improvements to the Siggelkow Road corridor based on study findings. Attendees will be able to ask questions and offer written feedback on the ideas presented. The project team will use this feedback to help evaluate each idea and work to identify a preferred set of corridor improvements to propose in the future.

If you are unable to attend the August 6 public information meeting in person, you have the option of attending the presentation virtually using Zoom. The presentation will also be recorded and provided online for later viewing. While we will not be able to offer Zoom access to the hands-on exhibits and corresponding input opportunities, digital copies of the presentation and exhibit materials and a form for submitting feedback will be made available on the project webpage following the meeting.