media release: Relive the magic of silent cinema and indulge in an evening of laughter, music and nostalgia at Duck Soup Cinema . The three-show series continues to welcome all who wish to experience the magic of silent films, complete with vaudeville-style acts and a lively atmosphere that promises a unique cinematic journey for all.

Our 45th anniversary season invites you into a world where dreams take flight and lives are transformed. From a millionaire’s moral awakening to a boy who never grows up to a family tested by temptation, each silent film blends fantasy, heart and change—brought to life with dazzling restorations and live organ accompaniment.

Duck Soup Cinema has become a cherished tradition at Overture Center, celebrating the legacy of the Capitol Theater's silent film heritage. Born from the vision to bring the Grand Barton Organ back into the spotlight, the series began as the Sounds of Silents before evolving into its current form in 2004. Each year, 2-5 films are presented with live accompaniment from a skilled organist, whose performance mirrors the emotions of the actors, just as it did when the theater first opened in 1928.

Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul. Jelani Eddington and Clark Wilson are the featured organists, and Joe Thompson returns as emcee.

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Clarence L. Brown | USA | 1924 | 35 MM | 84 minutes

Climb aboard for “The Signal Tower,” a gripping tale of love, loyalty and danger on the rails. Dave Taylor (Rockliffe Fellowes), a hardworking mountain railroad signalman, is devoted to his wife Sally (Virginia Valli) and young son Sonny (Frankie Darro). But when new colleague Joe Standish (Wallace Beery) moves in as a boarder, his barely concealed attraction to Sally threatens to derail their lives. Filmed on breathtaking Northern California locations—complete with an authentic signal tower built just for the movie—this rare screening showcases one of only two 35mm restoration prints from Photoplay Productions, meticulously dye-tinted to match the colors of the few surviving 16mm originals. A stunning slice of silent-era drama you won’t want to miss. Suggested age: 10+

Source: Photoplay Productions

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville:

Doc the Rube

A special short film with live accompaniment by Nick Zoulek:

“The Life and Death of 9413: A Hollywood Extra” | Robert Florey and Slavko Vorkapić | USA | 1928 | Source: Bruce Posner

NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.

Thank you to our Overture Presents partners who help to make this series possible: American Family Insurance, Bell Laboratories and National Guardian Life Insurance Company.