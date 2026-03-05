media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Signs of Spring" at Park Rainbow Shelter, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. Meet at the Rainbow Shelter by Warner Pond, water and bathrooms available. Join Naturalist Kathlean Wolf on a free family friendly guided walk to celebrate the Spring Equinox and the return of longer days! We will look at Spring Phenology, the signs of Spring as seasons change, and talk about how climate change impacts these changes and the ecological web of life. What is happening with snow and ice? Do you see buds on trees? What Spring birds have returned? How does this year compare to prior years in your experience, and in scientific data? See http://tinyurl.com/ MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about the Spring Equinox and Climate Change. Free, welcoming, diverse, fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Third Sunday every month Bird and Nature Adventures at Warner Park are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones, and Wild Warner. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104