Sigra, Luke McGovern, Ettie Jeanne

media release: Sigra is an interdisciplinary artist residing in Madison, WI. Her music is often introspective and atmospheric, and her love of language and word play makes her densely packed lyrics lend themselves to multiple listens. Sigra also creates functional art & ethical oddities with 27 Bones Studio and fronts the band Frozen Charlotte.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1TYOjW7OPiRVOJt6FjhQDw

https://www.instagram.com/sirsigra/

Sigra on Communication’s 2021 Queer Madison Mixtape: https://queermadisonmixtape.bandcamp.com/album/queer-madison-mixtape-summers-ends

Luke McGovern’s songs run the gamut, at times carrying a country twang, and other times following a more mystical sound inspired by the fantastic. He has been described as “If Townes Van Zandt were less cynical, more sober, and alive (Isthmus),” and works earnestly, though with humor, to craft his songs. The Madison singer/songwriter is largely self taught and self produced, recording songs in closets, bedrooms, basements, and garages.

https://lukemcgovern1.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/lukemcgovernmusic

Ettie Jeanne is a singer-songwriter from Madison, WI. Her pensive lyrics paired with an acoustic folk sound, set the stage for life’s most delicate tales. She wonders if she overshares, and hopes you don’t mind. Ettie plays the fool in her music making; her eyes-wide and heart on her sleeve.

https://www.instagram.com/ettiejeannemusic/