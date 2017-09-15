Legendary director Martin Scorsese’s Silence tells the stunning and “powerful” story of two Christian missionaries (Adam Driver and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield) who travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson) at a time when Christianity was outlawed. When they are captured and imprisoned, both men are plunged into an odyssey that will test their faith, challenge their sanity and, perhaps, risk their very lives in this "passionate, harrowing, beautiful” masterpiece.