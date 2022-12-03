Silent Auction for The Road Home

media release: Please join us for a silent auction of paintings by local artist Samantha Harrington to benefit The Road Home Dane County.

For a few magical weeks in the winter of 2022, Lake Monona froze into a perfect sheet of glass. Middleton-based artist Sam Harrington spent days skating, flying a kite and watching ice boat races while the whole city turned the lake into a playground. In an attempt to preserve those special weeks, Harrington created a series of acrylic paintings. Now, she’s selling those paintings in a silent auction at Communication on Saturday, December 3.

*100% of proceeds will be donated to The Road Home Dane County which helps get families into permanent housing which we all need during a Wisconsin winter!*

About the artist:

Sam Harrington is a Middleton-based painter and fiber artist in love with preserving and sharing the landscapes of Wisconsin in all their vibrant colors.

Instagram: @_making_sam_

Twitter: @samsam_washere

--------------------------

*Masks required for entry to the building* (if you don’t have one, we will provide you with one)

--------------------------

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and a ramp in our back door for wheelchair access. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.