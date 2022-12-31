RSVP for Silent Courage

press release: Cast & Crew Sneak Peek

Our full length docudrama, Silent Courage, is in the end stages and almost ready for people to see! The Cast & Crew Sneak Peek is January 26th at Rocky Rococo's Party Pizzeria on Tree Lane in Madison. The showing will begin promptly at 6pm with the doors opening at 5:30pm. We will be serving light appetizers.

There will be some tickets available for the general public as well. Be one of the first to see Silent Courage and all of the hard work that was put in by the cast and crew members.

Thursday, January 26; Purchase Tickets by December 31. $10.