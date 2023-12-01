media release: Silent Journey and Discovery: An event at Isthmus Montessori Academy, open to the public. We invite you to attend our annual event, Silent Journey & Discovery, and experience Montessori education through the lens of quiet observation and hands-on work. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the Montessori philosophy and how hands-on, science and brain-based education is available to all!

Dates: December 1 8am-4pm, December 18 8am-4pm