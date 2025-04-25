RSVP for Silent Mindfulness

media release: Offered by teachers from the UW Health Mindfulness Program. It is a rare opportunity to slow down and give our hearts and minds some space to be more fully present with our inner lives and the natural world. Time on retreat can help us reconnect with the sources of meaning in our lives, find steadiness in the midst of difficulty, and listen more deeply to what matters most.

This 5-night silent retreat will support a continuity of practice, alternating between sitting and walking meditation, guided movement (that can be adapted for physical limitations), as well as times for rest, nourishing meals, and enjoying the beautiful grounds at Holy Wisdom. There will be daily talks from the teachers exploring mindfulness and compassion themes, as well as opportunities for group and individual meetings with the teachers. See a tentative schedule below.

The silence of a retreat creates a boundary with our usual, daily experience. The container of silence invites you to refrain from speaking (except with the teachers as scheduled and as needed), reading, writing, and technology, with the exception of emergencies of course. Support will be available from the teachers throughout the retreat through individual and group meetings. There will be times for open conversation with other retreatants at the beginning and end of the retreat. Learn more about the practice below.

This retreat is intended to support practitioners with a range of meditation experience. Some experience developing and sustaining a regular meditation practice is recommended. Graduates of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, Mindful Self-Compassion, and other mindfulness-based programs will be well-suited for the retreat.

This retreat fulfills the 5-day silent retreat training requirement for those already teaching or interested in teaching mindfulness-based programs such as Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, Mindful Self-Compassion, Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy, and Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention.

Fees

Standard Registration: $1450

Supported Registration (for those with financial need, use discount code RES200 ): $1250

Early registration discount, prior to March 15: $100

MBSR Teacher Trainee discount: (for those who completed MBSR TTI through UW Health Mindfulness Program, use discount code MBSRTT150 ): $150

Note: Fee is all inclusive and covers retreat fees, teacher payment, lodging and meals. (Travel to/from Middleton not included.)

Payment Plans: to arrange a payment plan, contact the UW Health Mindfulness Program at UWHealthMindful@uwhealth.org

Scholarship Support: a limited number of partial scholarships are available to support participation in this retreat. We recognize the disparities impacting access to retreat experiences, and we give priority to BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ applicants, those who serve under-resourced populations, and/or those who show clear financial need. To apply for partial scholarship support, contact the UW Health Mindfulness Program at UWHealthMindful@uwhealth.org

Support to Scholarship Fund: If you wish to support others’ participation in the retreat, you can make a contribution in any amount through this link. (List ‘Retreat Support’ in Comments field.)

Cancellation Policy

A refund (minus $50 non-refundable and non-transferable deposit) will be made for cancellations made in writing 20 days or more prior to the event. No refunds will be allowed after April 24, 2024.

UW Health Mindfulness Program requires a minimum of 12 registrants for this program. In the event that the program is cancelled, UW Health Mindfulness is responsible only for a full refund of the registration fee. Please be aware of this when making arrangements to attend this program