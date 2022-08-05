Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A rock n rock evening with some Madison locals and their Milwaukee friends

Silk Stranger

Genre Fluid rock band rock Madison

https://linktr.ee/silkstranger

North Warren

Slacker rock hailing from Milwaukee

https://www.instagram.com/northwarrenband/

Alternative Radio

Milwaukee punk band

https://linktr.ee/alternativeradio_band

Jason Vargas And the Apollos

Madison based blues rock power trio

https://instagram.com/jvapollos?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Info

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-08-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-08-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-08-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-08-05 20:00:00 ical