Silk Stranger, North Warren, Alternative Radio, Jason Vargas & the Apollos
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
courtesy Silk Stranger
Silk Stranger
media release: A rock n rock evening with some Madison locals and their Milwaukee friends
Silk Stranger
Genre Fluid rock band rock Madison
https://linktr.ee/silkstranger
North Warren
Slacker rock hailing from Milwaukee
https://www.instagram.com/northwarrenband/
Alternative Radio
Milwaukee punk band
https://linktr.ee/alternativeradio_band
Jason Vargas And the Apollos
Madison based blues rock power trio
Info
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music