Silver Badgers Roadside Resistance

media release: The Silver Badgers are planning to brave the cold again to protest Trump administration treatment of immigrants, attempts to undermine democracy, abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

When : Tuesday, January 20, 2:00 to 3:00 PM

Where: Gammon Road near Tree Lane

Who : People of all ages and abilities

The ground in this area is flat and limited parking is available in nearby lots or on the street.

Bring a sign or a flag, wear a costume, or don a green frog or pink pussy hat if you have one. Or just bring yourself!