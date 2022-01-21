Silver Lining Awards

media release: Creativity was pushed to new lengths throughout 2020/21. Madison Arts Commission (MAC), in partnership with Garver Events and presented by Friends of Madison Arts Commission (FoMAC) will honor shifts made to sustain during the pandemic. Nominations will be accepted for creativity, dedication and perseverance that brought “silver linings” to Madison throughout COVID-19.

Silver Lining Award nominations are open now through December 15, 2021. Anyone may nominate one or more individuals or organizations who excelled in creative endeavors and/or the hospitality industry, large and small in 2020 or 2021. Three categories will be listed: Arts, Hospitality and Community.

"Through acts large and small, Madisonians showcased their full spectrum of creativity and generosity during the past 20 months,” commented Kia Karlen, FoMAC Board Chair. “Friends of Madison Arts Commission can't wait to celebrate with our community to honor everyone who added silver linings to a challenging time."

Nominators should provide specific examples of ways in which the nominee gave you something to look forward to during a monotonous pandemic, expertly pivoted, kept the arts alive, kept a business afloat, expanded their practice or business, helped keep others safe, innovated, etc. Creativity should be considered in the broadest sense. If applicable, please upload an attachment (photos/video/pdf), or add a link to support your nomination.

A panel of members of MAC and FoMAC will review nominations and select twenty recipients who will be toasted and receive and award at Garver Feed Mill on January 21, 2022 at 7p.m. The Silver Lining award will be designed by local artist, TetraPAKMAN (Victor Castro).

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event, which will feature music and celebratory food and beverage. Tickets range from free-$620 with opportunities to support MAC and FoMAC’s work to continue to uplift public arts in Madison.

Nominate an individual or organization here: https://airtable.com/shrXLsANaf3dO14BA