Silver Surfers, Trailer Kings

media release: COPA invites the community to ride the wave at its 2nd Annual Surf Party on Friday, April 3, 2026, from 6:00 – 9:30 PM at 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, WI 53713.

After last year’s event made a splash, COPA is bringing the beach vibes back with live performances by Silver Surfers and Trailer Kings, delivering a high-energy night of surf rock and retro rhythm. The Aloha Food Cart will be on site serving up island-inspired fare from 5:30 – 8:00 PM.

Guests can expect an evening of fun, music, food, and community—all in support of COPA’s mission to empower community arts organizations and creative professionals. Proceeds from the event benefit COPA Arts Facility and the Leckrone Arts Fund, helping provide access to space, programming, and resources for artists and organizations serving youth and adults.

A $10 suggested donation supports the fundraiser.

Grab your friends, wear your favorite tropical attire, and join COPA for a night that’s sure to make waves once again.