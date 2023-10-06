Silverpoint Drawing
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: In this workshop, you will make a silverpoint drawing. Scribes and artists used Silverpoint to make marks on a surface before there were pencils. Medieval and Renaissance artists were attracted to the delicate, shimmering lines that darkened and warmed with age. You will learn how to prepare a surface for silverpoint and complete a small drawing. All supplies included. $50.
