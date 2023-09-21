Silvia Bolognesi Italian Trio with Nick Mazzarella

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Silvia Bolognesi Italian Trio, with special guest Nick Mazzarella, on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00pm. Advance tickets are $20 ($15 student/ALL member), or $25 for everyone at the door.

On the new album, Young Shouts, the compositions, as well as frequent moments of collective improvisation, exhibit the defining characteristics of a classic modern jazz quartet. The quartet's first recording, aLive Shouts (Fonterossa, 2019), contains the “Suite for Bessie Jones,” inspired by the lyrics of some songs made famous by the singer and recorded by Alan Lomax. A second record followed in 2021: A Frame in the Crowd (Fonterossa, 2021). It is composed of all original compositions written and recorded during the pandemic - dedicated to a “missing” audience. The group will also present the Suite Storia di un femminiello (Fonterossa, 2023) written by Il Pavone.

The “Femminiello” is a typical figure of traditional Neapolitan popular culture, used to refer to a male with markedly feminine attitudes and expressiveness, often related to a transgender or transsexual or hermaphrodite. A figure that is part of the society in the neighborhoods of the historic center of Naples: a respected person, generally considered a person who brings good luck. For this reason it has become custom to take a picture of a new born baby in the arms of the femminiello. This character has existed for a long time in the Campanian tradition, within which manages to enjoy a relatively privileged position thanks to the participation in some folkloristic events (sometimes even of a religious nature).