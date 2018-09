press release: OCTOBER 29, 7:00 PM, H.C. WHITE RM 6191 (600 N PARK ST)— The Program in Creative Writing presents Uruguayan poet Silvia Guerra, reading from Un mar en madrugado, with Jesse Lee Kercheval, Rebecca Bedell, Christopher Greggs, Rebekah Hewitt, Wes Holtermann, and Mishka Ligot reading Uruguayan poetry in translation.