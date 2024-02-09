media release: Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a critically acclaimed concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits, such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound of Silence" and many more. This is a show not to be missed!