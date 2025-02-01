× Expand Jaret Schroeder A pipe organ. The pipe organ at St. Paul's Catholic Student Center.

media release: The Organ Concert is a yearly event intended to bring together a wide community in Madison to savor the masterful art of organ music in the beauty of the chapel. Dr. Simone Gheller will be the featured organist, gracing listeners with marvelous organ pieces and hymns for the audience to sing along with. Dr. Gheller is a distinguished organist with an extensive performance history spanning the last 30 years, with concerts in prestigious locations across Europe, the United States, and more. We hope you will join us for this beautiful experience on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 6pm-9pm. Festive reception follows the one hour concert.

Please RSVP and find more information for this free event by visiting www.uwcatholic.org/about/organ .